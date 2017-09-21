Alpine camping adventure was breathtaking

As a self-confessed lover of the great indoors you could say camping beneath the highest mountain in Germany at the foot of the Alps is somewhat out of my comfort zone.

However, that is exactly the plan as part of our trip to Garmish Partenkirchen - nestled beneath the snowy peaks with its delightful and traditional southern Germanic homes, rolling vistas and Alpine rollercoaster.

Our campsite is beneath Zugspitze - Germany’s tallest peak at 9,718 ft above sea level- just south of Garmisch near the village of Grainau which straddles across the border with Austria.

The plan is to rough it but only with the help of some gear that is up to the challenge of dipping temperatures and sudden cloudbursts.

Our Vango Nemesis 300 is specifically designed for adverse winter conditions with a focus on storage and sturdy construction so we’re hoping for a trouble free experience.

It’s a doddle to assemble with its Gothic arch poles and we’re soon ensconced in an incredibly rigid and spacious home from home. It’s not long before the heavens open - Garmisch experiences high precipitation throught the year and colder winters due to its altitude - but we’re cocooned in our little geodesic pod without a care in the world as the gear survives an autumnal battering with flying colours.

Spending the night under canvas gives the added benefit of waking up right next to the base of the Alps and our view for breakfast is some rather awe inspiring snowy peaks.

A trip into town itself reveals cobblestoned streets and unique murals depicting events or animals. This mountain resort was originally two towns - Garmisch and Partenkirchen - which were joined by a decree of Adolf Hitler to bring the 1936 Winter Olympics to Germany.

This pretty ski town is chock full of Bavarian charm and a particular highlight is the 18th century parish church of St. Martin. Hurtling down the 8,530 ft alpine rollercoaster at nearby Oberammergau with breathtaking views and adventurous curves also gives the day a hair-raising twist.

We’re soon making plans to emigrate and live in some of the charming traditional homes which cut into the sweeping landscapes and came as welcome relief after some rather plainer, flatter views during our car journey across France and down the Reine Valley.

The fact it’s all been possible thanks to some first rate camping gear makes me question whether more night under canvas might be on the cards. However, I won’t be contacting Bear Grylls just yet,