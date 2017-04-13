Nottinghamshire folk spend more on their gardens than the rest of the UK

Easter is nearly upon us, a time when people like to get their DIY done and prepare for the better weather.

New research has found people in Nottinghamshire have seriously green fingers as they spend more on outdoor DIY than any other part of the UK with 21 per cent investing in their outside space.

But it isn’t all plain sailing...the research has also found that a third of people in the area (31 per cent) have confessed to having a DIY disaster.

While Nottinghamshire folk spend more on their gardens, the same can’t be said about inside the house.

Twelve per cent of those who are planning a big project in Nottinghamshire will be doing work on their new bathroom at price of £500 - that’s £2,000 less than fellow East Midlanders have spent.

The research also found that things don’t always go to plan as over half of DIY projects (53 per cent) were underestimated in terms of time.

Despite this the average project took two weeks to finish. This is higher than the rest of the UK where 46 per cent of DIY projects were underestimated in terms of time.

When it came to money saving, one in five people felt they weren’t sure if doing it themselves had actually saved money and this could be due to the corrections which needed to be made because of their errors.

Marco Piu, general manager of Voucherbox.co.uk, who carried out the research, said: “Spring is a popular time to dust off those tools and start putting planned DIY projects into action.

“The survey also revealed several unfortunate incidents which are often the result of inexperience. DIY merchant blogs and social channels provide a great source of expert tips and best practice that will hopefully keep you from making a costly mistake.”

When it comes to the rest of the UK, half of Brits have confessed to believing that they are good or very good at do-it-yourself. This comes despite a third (33 per cent) admitting they have suffered a DIY disaster - almost one fifth of which (17 per cent) cost up to £500 to put right - with Leeds, Bristol and Manchester being the most disaster prone – much more so than the folk in Nottinghamshire.