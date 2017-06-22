REVIEW: Luxury Peak District lodge left me renewed and revitalised

When you need to de-stress and unwind the first thought that occurs is jetting off to a far flung place or jumping in the car for hours to find the tranquility of some far off haven.

Why bother? our weekend at Sandybrook Country Park atop the pretty town of Ashbourne was hardly a stones throw and its restorative and recharging effects were amplified by the short jaunt in the car.

Set amid the former grounds of a 19th century manor house Sandybrook offers luxury self-catering lodge holiday accommodation.

Inside the lodges were modern, clean and well appointed. I found myself imagining I was a financial magnate ( chance would be a fine thing) who had escaped to his opulent countryside bolt hole for the weekend.

The park itself is quiet and its location amid some stunning Derbyshire Dales scenery means it’s perfect for romps through the countryside.

While catering to couples seeking a quiet romantic escape it’s also well-suited to families and some lodges even allow pets.

A swimming pool and mini golf gets everyone involved while there is also a host of Go Active events throughout the week.

Our intrepid duo tried the snorkelling and seascooters (think of the mini propellers that take divers into sea wrecks) which created great excitement and they were also in and out of the pool all weekend.

Everything from fencing to football, BodyZorbs, crossbow and archery, Go Junior Pirates and Princesses, Go Junior Robin Hood and Waterwalkerz are also on offer.

Meanwhile, there’s also a Coach House bar and restaurant for sampling some gastronomic delights and relaxing with a beverage in the evening.

The staff were extremely helpful and accommodated our every request throughout our stay.

Some lodges also come with a hot tub and there’s also a games room and pre-school play area.

Overall, a relaxing, entertaining, fulfilling staycation that left us renewed and revitalised.

Andrew Wakefield stayed courtesy of Hoseasons in a Kedleston Elite lodge at Sandybrook Country Park, the Peak District.

A three-night short break for up four people in a Kedleston Elite lodge costs from £319, a week costs from £455. hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 498 6130.