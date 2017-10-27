Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

What do this week’s stars have in store for you?

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

You won’t be able to charm an authority figure into doing your bidding. Instead of asking for additional favours, buckle down and do what is expected of you. Acting like you are above certain responsibilities is a surefire way to attract negative attention. A handsome paycheque will arrive, allowing you to indulge yourself. Buy something that is for your personal pleasure alone. It’s all well and good that you want to share your bounty with others, but you should spoil yourself, too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

You should listen to an experienced friend or colleague. You may not agree with their methods, but going against them could pave the way for problems. After paying your dues, you’ll be able to set your own pace. Until then, do what is asked of you. You will get your reward after putting in some sustained and fruitful attention to detail. People appreciate your fine craftsmanship. Don’t be surprised when several people come forward with proposals. Your income is about to rise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Facing a bully is emotionally exhausting. You’re tired of pretending someone’s nasty comments don’t affect you. The next time you receive a backhanded compliment or an outright insult, strike back. Confronting your tormentor in public will cause them to back down. If there’s anything an abuser hates, it’s having their methods exposed. You’ll be able to take a long break sooner than expected. Visiting a place known for its natural beauty will be therapeutic.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Tired of being pushed around by people who think they are better than you or can tell you what to do, say or think? Striking out on your own will be liberating. You might upset one or two people along the way, but that’s just too bad. It’s about time they realised you are a person in your own right. Finishing a group project will fill you with satisfaction. You’ll be rightfully proud of your contributions. Reward yourself with a glamorous trip. Going overseas by yourself gives you a chance to connect with your feelings.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

A health problem can no longer be ignored. It’s time to drop in on your doctor. Trying to treat the problem with over the

counter remedies has failed. Make sure to take a prescription; it will bring instant relief. A career achievement will put you

squarely in the spotlight. If you’re asked to give an award speech, make sure to thank the friends, relatives and colleagues

who have helped you along the way. Host a party where you can all revel in this accomplishment.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Taking a financial or romantic risk will backfire. You’ll regret being too free with your money and emotions. Maintain the status quo, even if it means being bored. A legal matter will be decided in your favour, allowing you to make inroads to a new relationship. Forming a business alliance will help you get a project off the ground. Being able to sell your plans, projects ad proposals to appreciative customers will be a welcome change. You’re disciplined enough to be successful.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

A bossy family member has to be put in their place. You’re tired of bending over backwards for someone who is never grateful. Take this opportunity to establish some new healthy boundaries. Stop answering calls from this pest. Let them leave messages. Answer these demands in your own time and on your own terms. An intimate relationship reaches an important crossroads. Getting engaged or married is a distinct possibility. Someone close may have a surprising gift for you.

SCORPIO (October24 - November 22)

You’ll get some cutting criticism from a relative or neighbour. Don’t take these comments to heart and don’t take them lying down either. You’re dealing with someone who is insanely jealous. Whenever you do well or have a breakthrough, they’ll always have a negative response. The sooner you turn a deaf ear to these remarks, the happier you will be. Your best friend or romantic partner is a profound source of comfort. Let your loved one whisk you away on a surprise vacation.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Trying to buy someone’s affection will only cause resentment. If you’re going to have a good relationship, you must put quality time into it. Go on outings together. Ask questions. Make observations. Keep off your mobile. Once your friend sees you are making a sincere effort to connect, they’ll let down their defences. It will take time, so be patient. Finishing a demanding job will fill you with pride. You’ll be able to enjoy more domestic pleasures as a result.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Throwing your weight around at work won’t do your reputation much good. To bring out the best in your team you have to give people an element of freedom. When people are trusted to do their best, they’ll surpass your expectations. Are you in a power struggle with a colleague? Instead of resorting to strong arm tactics, take a more laid-back approach. When you exude confidence, others will defer to you. A romance will reach an exciting turning point; enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Qualms, queries, angsts and anxieties will stop you taking a necessary risk. If you’re going to move forward, you will have to put something important on the line. Make an investment, break away from traditional methods or challenge the status quo. Mimicking others will cause you to lose ground. A family matter will be wrapped up, allowing you to spend more time on the activities you love. Give yourself a reward for being patiently long suffering with a difficult relative.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Friends are pressuring you to take a path that seems all wrong to you. Obey your instincts, even at the risk of being unpopular. You can’t live to please others; you must satisfy yourself. Finishing a writing project, blog post or podcast will be satisfying. You’ll get lots of positive feedback. Don’t be surprised if someone offers to sponsor you. Although you’ll welcome the prospect of a steady paycheque, you may miss the freedom to say whatever you like.