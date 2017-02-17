100 jobs up for grabs at East Midlands Airport

Looking for a new career that can really take off?

Jet2.com is creating 100 new roles based at East Midlands Airport.

The company has recently taken over all ramp-handling services in-house so there are now 100 new fixed term and permanent jobs available to fill for Ramp Agent, Baggage Loader and Dispatch positions for summer 2017.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We have continued to grow since starting operations from East Midlands Airport in 2009, with this summer representing our biggest ever flights and holidays programme.

"To support this and to provide Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers with the best possible experience, we are investing significantly into our operation ahead of the summer season. This will enable us to build on our award-winning service and deliver an even better end-to-end customer experience for our customers at East Midlands Airport.”

For more information about jobs available at East Midlands Airport with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays visit http://www.jet2careers.com/.