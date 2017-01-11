300 per cent increase in homeless people in Mansfield

The number of people sleeping rough in Mansfield has more than trebled in the past year, according to new council figures.

In a snapshot taken in autumn 2016, Mansfield District Council reported an increase in known rough sleepers from eight to 27 in the past year.

Agencies have now pledged their increased support in 2017 to work with rough sleepers in the town, following a meeting of the Mansfield Homeless Network,

The council is working with homelessness charity Framework to introduce a street outreach team to make contact with people sleeping rough.

The Mansfield-based team should be in place early 2017.

The YMCA has recently extended support to provide accommodation for homeless people up to the age of 35.

Councillor Barry Answer, council portfolio holder for housing said: “Unfortunately, there are more vulnerable people sleeping on our streets this year. This is a national issue, but locally we are working with members of the Mansfield Homeless Network to support those who need help the most”.

A spokesman said network members will continue to provide support services in Mansfield, including soup kitchens, signposting and outreach.

The council and police have formed a task group to work in the town centre with homeless people and rough sleepers. The group brings together officers from the Mansfield community partnership hub, town team and the council’s housing solutions team.

Meanwhile, the council will once again be running a weekend winter shelter until February 2017, to provide shelter and hot food.