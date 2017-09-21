40 month ban for drink driver’s FOURTH conviction

A boozy motorist who was caught drink driving in Mansfield after three previous convictions has been banned for 40 months.

Igors Marcuks, 51, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday, September 18.

Prosecutor Joanne Reynolds said he had recent drink-drive convictions from 2009, 2012 and 2015.

The court heard his green VW Golf was stopped on Jubilee Road South, at 7pm, on September 2, after a member of the public reported “poor driving.”

A test revealed he had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

On Wednesday, September 20, he was banned for 40 months, and given a 12 month community order.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.