£4m new road set to drive 2,000 jobs

Work has started on a new £4m road linking Hucknall bypass to a 67 acre business park, on the site of the town’s former aerodrome.

Developers claim as many as 2,000 new jobs could be created on “Harrier Park,” which will be accessed through a new entrance off the by-pass.

Construction work on 900 new homes is already under way on the other part of the development, which will feature a new primary school, a care home, green space and other community facilities also planned.

Rolls-Royce and Muse Developments have contributed £350,000 to the fully-engineered highway which will be completed in early spring.

Councillor Alan Rhodes, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council which contributed the remainder, said: “Harrier Park is a site that has an illustrious history and it remains a key part of the global activities of Rolls-Royce. By helping to open up the site for development, we now hope to see more businesses coming to Hucknall to help grow the county economy and provide jobs for local people into the future.”

Cllr Cheryl Butler, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The development will play an important role in attracting not only new businesses, but providing new homes for new residents – people who are likely to spend locally and help sustain shops and facilities in towns like Hucknall. It has the potential to deliver a significant shot in the arm to the local economy.”

Dan Needham, of Muse Developments, said: “There is a shortage of well-connected business parks where there is room to grow, and we know from early conversations that a number of companies are interested in moving to Hucknall.”

The site is being marketed to businesses by Tim Gilbertson, of the commercial property consultants FHP. He added: “Harrier Park is very much a flagship development – a site which can accommodate large-scale operations, complemented by housing, and only minutes from the UK’s major road networks.

“Long-term, I have no doubt that it will make a big contribution to growing the regional economy.”