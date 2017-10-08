A1 lane closed due to car smash in early hours

A Nottinghamshire dual carriageway is closed this morning (Sunday October 8)after a collision in the early hours.

The A1 in nottingham is currently closed northbound between the A57/A614 and the A620 near Retford due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1am and fire crews from Worksop and Retford cut one person free from an overturned car.

Three other casualties had climbed free from the vehicle before they arrived.

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The southbound side has since re-opened, at around 4.30am, but it is expected that northbound lanes will remain closed “until mid-morning” after the A57 turning for Worksop according to Highways.

Traffic is being diverted via the solid circle diversion symbol.

Exit the A1 at Apleyhead interchange and take the A57 westbound to Worksop.

Continue on the A57nfor approximately 13 miles until the M1 J31 interchange and take M1 northbound until J32.

Exit and take the M18 north-east for 6.2 miles to j2 then rejoin A1M northbound.