Addict stole tips from Mansfield cafe to buy heroin

An addict who stole tips from a Mansfield cafe to buy heroin has since won his “battle” against the drug for a second time, a court heard.

James Bacon was caught on CCTV stealing £20 of the tips left for staff at Malika’s Catering, on Pelham Street, on November 7, last year.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “It was a callous thing to do. It wasn’t a large amount of money, but what it represents makes it serious.”

He said Bacon had a history of drug dependency, but had been clean between 2008 and 2016, in which time he found a job, bought a house and started a family.

But he relapsed into drug misuse while on remand in prison, before a trial found him not guilty of “serious charges”, said Mr Perry.

“He has overcome his drug dependency,” he added. “This is the second time he has won that battle.”

Bacon, 37, of Linden Street, Mansfield admitted theft when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

He was commended for his “good progress” by magistrates, who ordered him to pay compensation to the cafe.

But he was warned not to come back before the court.