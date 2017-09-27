Alex’s English Channel swimming challenge in Hucknall

A Hucknall youngster has taken to a charity challenge that involves swimming the distance of the English Channel like the proverbial duck to water.

Nine-year-old Alex Taylor registered for the Aspire Channel Swim 2017 to 22 miles (1416 lengths) in 12 weeks, and raising money for people paralysed by spinal cord injury along the way, after seeing an advert for it in Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Now in his second week, he has already covered 429 lengths, and looks set to complete the “swim-a-thon” within seven or eight weeks.

Proud dad Geoff said: “On Saturday he swam 80 lengths in under 50 minutes! 64 lengths make a mile.

“There are lads of 19 and 20 who can’t keep up. Alex does kick-boxing in the week and swims Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“I don’t know where he gets the energy from!”

Alex, of Annies Close, is a pupil at Holgate Primary school.

He began training at the start of the year with the Falcon Amateur Swimming Club, whose coaches Geoff credits with helping his son improve.

“They are second to none,” he said. “Alex just gets stronger and stronger.”

Last year the charity swimmers raised over £580,000 for sufferers of spinal injury.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Every eight hours someone is paralysed by a spinal cord injury and Aspire provides the essential equipment, advice, housing and grants that spinal cord injured people need to live their lives independently.”

You can sponsor Alex by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-taylor-2017-channel-swim-18407