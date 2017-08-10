Angry driver smashed through aunt’s gate in Bassetlaw

A Lincolnshire man smashed his car through his auntie’s gates in Harworth after she told him to leave and he lost his temper, a court heard.

John Philpotts was staying at his aunt’s house on Windsor Court, when he was told he was “no longer welcome there” because of his behaviour, on July 23.

“In a fit of temper he damaged his own car then reversed it into the gates which open inwards,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He then drove a short distance to a nearby address.”

Philpotts, 27, of Medlock Crescent, Spalding, admitted criminal damage and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he was last before the court in 2015, when he received a community order for possession of an offensive weapon.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said Philpotts, a wire-rope maker, had since been to see his aunt and they were now back on good terms.

She said he drove 20 yards down the road in the uninsured car, but had now got insurance.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “Losing your temper has got you into trouble.

“You smashed the gate to pieces to get out. You were out of control.”

Philpotts was fined £245 for the damaged and £370 for the insurance matter, as well as costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 28 days.