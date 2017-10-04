Auto firm on the right road with new app

A new app that has been launched for its employees proves that the successful automotive retailer, Pendragon, based in Annesley, is on the right technology road.

The ‘My Reward’ app is a one-stop shop that gives the company’s team members easy access to a wide range of exclusive benefits on offer to them.

These include attractive discounts with other leading retailers, plus news updates and information about learning and wellbeing support.

Pendragon has launched the app after switching all its human resources (HR) processes to digital, and bosses hope the important tool will also boost togetherness and team spirit among the workforce.

“We are very proud of the benefits we offer to our team members at Pendragon,” said HR director, Jo Moxon. “We want to ensure that everyone can easily access these rewards, which is why we’ve developed the app.

“As the leading automotive online retailer, it is important that we stay ahead of the game, offering digital advancements not only to our customers but also to our team members.

“Our team underpins our success. Ensuring everyone can make the most of the benefits and rewards they are entitled to is key to our ongoing commitment to team-member engagement.”

The app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android mobile devices. Employees can also access Pendragon’s online payroll and HR solutions department, enabling them to manage, on the go, their annual leave arrangements and also their payslips.

What’s more, push notifications can be sent out via the app, keeping team members constantly updated with offers to ensure they never miss out on a new feature.

Pendragon, whose headquarters is at the heart of the Sherwood Business Park in Annesley, is the second largest retailer in Nottinghamshire. It has almost 10,000 employees at more than 200 franchise sites across the UK, selling new and used vehicles and offering other services, such as repairs. The business’s impressive portfolio of customers includes Stratstone and Evans Halshaw.

The company currently has a range of vacancies, including for vehicle technicians, customer service advisers, marketing roles and leadership positions.