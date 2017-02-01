Award for Hucknall brewery boss who champions industry

The owner of a Hucknall brewery has been given a rare honour by a leading consumer organisation in recognition of his work to promote real ales.

Anthony Hughes of Lincoln Green Brewery has been given an Award of Excellence by the Nottingham branch of the Campaign for Real Ales (CAMRA).

The award is normally reserved for pubs and the people who run them, but have chosen to make an exception in Anthony’s case, acknowledging all his efforts since establishing the brewery in 2012.

Nottingham CAMRA chairman Steve Westby said: “In the short time that Anthony has been involved in the industry he was quickly established a reputation for fairness.

“His forward thinking, motivation and positive outlook on real ale brewing in Nottingham made him an obvious candidate to receive this award.”

Lincoln Green Brewery is based at the Wigwam Lane enterprise in Hucknall and operate two pubs in Nottingham: the Robin Hood and Little John in Arnold, and the Sir John Borlase Warren in Canning Circus.

Anthony started the brewery in his Mapperley garage following a redundancy from his retail career and a period of job hunting, and success has flowed freely ever since.

CAMRA highlighted several of Anthony’s award-winning activities, such as the Micro vs Macro event at the Robin Hood, where people were asked to sample five locally brewed beers, and five national beers in a blind tasting test.

The pub also hosted a Champion Beers of Britain 2007-16 event bringing together a decade of the best in British brewing.

Anthony’s contribution to the regional scene included a tasting tour of Canning Circus pubs as part of the Nottingham Robin Hood Beer Festival fringe in September 2016.

He has engaged with local charities and good causes too, brewing up the Weirdy Beardy ale for bowel cancer charity campaign in 2014 and working with Ray Blockley on the Community Cider Press in aid of the Combat Stress Charity.

The Thoresby Brass Band also enjoyed Anthony’s support when he created the Final Countdowns ale.

For more details on Lincoln Green and its beer range visit www.lincolngreenbrewing.co.uk.