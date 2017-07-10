Ban for drink drive woman in Worksop after anniversary of mum’s death

A woman who drank into the early hours of the morning on the first anniversary of her mum’s death was caught driving more than twice over the limit the next day in Worksop, a court heard.

Police stopped Rebecca Ali’s Audi on St Annes Drive, at 12.15pm on June 24, after reports of her driving erratically, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed she had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ali, 34, of Oxclose Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Nigel James, mitigtaing, said: “She is embarrassed to be before you today.

“It was the anniversary of her mother’s death, one year beforehand. She had been drinking into the early hours of the morning, but expected she would be all right to drive.”

He said that Ali, who had no previous convictions, would lose her job as a result of the inevitable ban.

She was fined £395, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £39.

She was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce her ban by 152 days, if completed by August 2018.