Banned driver caught for second time in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who used his wife’s car to collect coal was caught driving without a license or insurance for the second time in two years, a court heard.

Sean Gallagher, 50, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted both offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He was stopped on Burns Street, at around 9.30pm, on September 30, after a member of the public suspected him of driving under the influence of alcohol, when he drove without his lights on, and called the police.

He went out to get coal in his wife’s car, said Morgan Hogarth, mitigating.

The court heard he was last before the court for the same offences in October 2015, when he was given a suspended sentence.

Mr Hogarth urged the court to suspend any custodial sentence, and said Gallagher suffers from depression and anxiety, and offers “significant support” to his wife, who is unwell.

He was fined for possession of heroin in 2009.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said a rehabilitation order was revoked, in April 2016, because of ill health.

She said Gallagher was on a Subutex prescription, but tested positive for heroin at a medical review in October 4.

“Your repeated offending is very serious,” said presiding magistrate Cherryl Lacey. “There have been previous suspended sentences imposed. This is last chance saloon.

“You totally ignored court orders on previous occasions.”

He was sent to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with an eight week curfew, from 8pm to 7am.

Gallagher was banned from driving for four years.

He must pay £85 costs and a government tax of £115.