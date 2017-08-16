Banned man’s text to Selston woman

Have your say

A man who texted a Selston woman after he struggled to deal with the breakdown of their relationship has appeared in court.

Steven Tierney sent the text to his ex-partner, on May 5, after a restraining order was imposed, on March 23, by Nottingham County Court, said prosecutor Judith Kirkham.

The text caused the woman “stress and upset”, and she was left feeling anxious, added Ms Kirkham.

Tierney, 43, of Huddersfield Road, Barnsley, admitted breaching the order when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said it “was not a threatening message”, but was from someone “struggling to come to terms with the end of the relationship.”

“There’s a worrying background to this matter, but I accept you’re a man of previous good character,” he said.

“I accept that your intention was to put things on an even keel. But people who ignore court orders run the real risk of going to prison.”

Tierney was banned from contacting the woman, or going to Nottingham Road, in Selston, for three years.

A four week curfew, from 8pm to 5am, was imposed, and he was ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.