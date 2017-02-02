Beer fest back with tea tipple!

Tea-flavoured beer has been brewed to mark the John Godber Centre’s 110th anniversary when the Hucknall Beer Festival returns next week.

This may seem like an odd choice, but centre manager Kim Pears explains that most of the events held in the hall “involve the serving of a good old cuppa!”

Reading about the hall’s history, one phrase stuck in her mind: “The church hall was built by people raising money. The men dug the foundations, the women would sell tea.”

Kim said: “On Boxing Day 1905, Canon John Godber, who agreed to give £100 for every £50 raised by local people, was presented with a silver spade to cut the first sod, and afterwards all went for tea at the Public Hall.

“On August 1 1906, after the foundation stones were laid and the Duke of Portland, who donated the land, was presented with a silver trowel, a large tea for 260 people was served. Afternoon tea was also served when the hall was opened by the Duchess of Portland on November 16, 1907.

“Over the next 110 years so many meetings, events and socials have been held in the building, all serving tea. There was the Silver Jubilee Tea in 1935 for King George V, the Olde Tyme Dance with tea and cake every Tuesday, and the Saturday night dances. We still have so many regular user groups and events where a cup of tea is essential.

“So what better way to continue our fundraising than a tea flavoured beer at Hucknall Beer Festival?”

The “4.3 per cent hoppy brown tea infused beer”, by Hucknall brewers Lincoln Green Brewing Company, can this year be drunk from a commemorative festival glass, designed by Ray Blockley of Torkard Cider and featuring images from Hucknall’s heritage.

Alex Voysey, a singer/guitarist specialising in blues, jazz and rock performs on Saturday night. The festival runs from Friday February 10, 11am – 11pm; Saturday 11, 12pm – 11pm; Sunday 12, 12pm – 3pm. Entry is free until 4pm, and £2 afterwards.

Beers from Black Market, Drone Valley and Framework Brewery and will be joined by ciders from Green Trees, Harrys, 146 and Torkard Cider.