Beware of email hacking scheme

Even tech-savvy Gmail users are falling victim to hackers who steal their login credentials.

This is according to a security expert, who notes that increasingly sophisticated phishing techniques are being employed.

The statement from Google says: “We advise people to be careful anytime you receive a message from a site asking for personal information.

“If you get this type of message, don’t provide the information requested without confirming that the site is legitimate.

“If possible, open the site in another window instead of clicking the link in your email.

“You can report suspicious messages directly to us.

“Google will never send unsolicited messages asking for your password or other personal information.”