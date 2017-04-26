Boozer’s Mansfield vodka spree ends in detox

A boozer who was arrested after a vodka spree in Mansfield town centre is now on an alcohol detox course, a court has heard.

Graham Green was arrested on Newgate Lane, at around 4.20pm, on April 8, after he was found stumbling, shouting and using bad language.

Green, 37, of Kingsway Avenue, New Ollerton, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was currently engaging well with an alcohol treatment order.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Green had reached day three of an eight-day alcohol detox, which sees him breathalysed twice a day.

“For someone who has had an entrenched alcohol problem, this is some achievement,” said Mr Stocks.

“Let’s hope he has turned the corner.”

Green was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.