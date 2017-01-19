Boozer tried to break into mum’s house with garden fork in Mansfield

An alcoholic went on a Christmas drinking binge in Mansfield and smashed his mum’s window with a garden fork after she locked him out, a court heard.

Steven Davis returned to his home address on Trusley Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, on December 30, after his mother confiscated his house keys.

After failing to get in with the fork, he went to a nearby shop and stole a £6.49 bottle of wine because the owners refused to serve him, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

He was last in court in September 2015, when he was convicted of fraud and theft.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Davis had been sober for 11 months last year, but had “a difficult time at Christmas and he unfortunately ended up drinking again.”

Davis, 32, admitted criminal damage and theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe gave Davis a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £50 compensation for the window and reimburse the shop for the stolen wine.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £20 victim surcharge.