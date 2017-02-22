Boozy mechanic’s car veered in front of cops in Mansfield

A boozy car mechanic was more than three times over the limit when he veered across the road in front of a police car in Mansfield, a court heard.

Zbigniew Cierpial was driving a Citroen Xsara along Sutton Road, just after midnight, on February 5.

A breath test revealed he had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Cierpial, 36, of Prospect Place, Sutton, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Cierpial had been boozing with a friend when he decided to drive home in a company vehicle he was not insured for.

However, he was unlikely to lose his job, the court heard.

Cierpial was given a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and was also banned for 26 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.