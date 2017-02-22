Boozy student drove passed-out girlfriend home in Mansfield

A boozed-up student stopped by police with an unconscious woman in his front seat was driving his girlfriend home from a drinking session in Mansfield, a court heard.

Joshua Carlisle’s Audi A3 was spotted on Belper Way, by officers who had been called to a fire arms incident on nearby Gladstone Street, at 3.30am, on February 5.

They noticed that a woman was passed out in the front seat and the car was stopped, said David Miles, prosecuting.

The court heard his girlfriend had passed out after boozing at the Rush night club, and no taxis would stop for them.

A breath test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Richard Etherington, mitigating, said Carlisle, a marketing student at Lincoln University, drove “out of desperation and concern for his girlfriend”, but recognised it had been “an incredibly reckless act.”

Carlisle, 23, of Matlock Avenue, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was banned for 19 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge, with costs of £85.