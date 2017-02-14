Breaking news: 150 jobs blow for Annesley workforce

Workers at an Ashfield firm face a long commute as 150 jobs are set to move to Daventry.

Warehousing company Prolog Ltd have confirmed the positions in its Mothercare contract will be transferred from its Annesley facilities by June 2017.

A spokesman for the company said: “Mothercare and Prolog have enjoyed a successful relationship over the past nine years and now enter a new phase of development. As a result of a supply chain review to streamline and consolidate operations the following changes will take place:

“Fulfilment of small item orders will be consolidated at Mothercare’s facilities in Crick, Daventry by June 2017.

“Larger items including furniture, returns, spares and repairs will continue to be fulfilled from Prolog’s facilities in Nottingham

“As a result of these changes and under TUPE regulations, circa 150 positions will be transferring from Nottingham to Daventry.

The company said Mothercare will continue to be a significant client.

Matt Stringer, UK MD Mothercare said: “This is a natural evolution of our excellent and long standing relationship with Prolog who will be a significant partner to Mothercare in driving future supply chain efficiencies.”

Neil Daniells, MD Prolog added: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Mothercare and remain an integral part of Mothercare’s supply chain”.