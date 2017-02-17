Breaking news: Cancer patients told clinics to be reduced from five to three days

Cancer patients have been told that from Monday King’s Mill hospital will reduce its chemotherapy clinics from five to three days.

Patients say they have been told there will be no chemotherapy nurses at King’s Mill Hospital on Mondays and Tuesday from February 20 until further notice.

Cancer patient and former journalist Trevor Frecknall of Newark said he now faced painful journeys to Notts City and King’s Mill to have his fortnightly consultation and chemotherapy treatment which had been previously offered at King’s Mill.

He said; “I won’t be the only one - how many sufferers are being put through the same agonies by these heartless decisions?”

We have asked King’s Mill Hospital for a comment.

More when we have it.