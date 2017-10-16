BREAKING NEWS: TV star and comedian Sean Hughes dies at 51

Irish stand-up star and BBC quiz show panellist Sean Hughes has died, his management company has said.

Hughes, who was a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks on BBC Two, also had a role in Coronation Street in 2007.

He died on Monday, his spokesman said.

It is believed the writer and stand-up died on Sunday night at the Whittington Hospital in north London after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hughes' latest tweet, dated 8 October, said that he was in hospital.

He was the youngest ever winner of the Perrier award in 1990 his show A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes and enjoyed success with his own sitcom, Sean's Show.

He later became captain on the long-running BBC music quiz show.

He also made several appearances as actor later on in his career, including playing comedian and writer Tony Hawk in his adaption of Round Ireland with a Fridge and ITV's The Last Detective as well as a minor role in the cult 1991 movie The Commitments.

Fellow comedy stars have already paid tribute.

Jason Manford paid tribute to him on social media, tweeting: 'Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP.'

Pub Landlord star Al Murray said: 'Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes.'