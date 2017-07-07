Bulwell Arts Festival kicks off with a family fun day

Tomorrow (Saturday, July 8) will see the start of the exciting eight-day Bulwell Arts Festival, which is now in its fourth year.

Co-ordinator Nicola Curzon said: “We will have far more varied and free events than ever before. This year is sure to top the rest.”

Comprising a total of 32 events, the programme will kick off with a family fun day at Bulwell Academy, featuring a world-exclusive exhibition entitled ‘Dinosaurs of China’.

Other highlights are a film night featuring the highly-praised ‘I, Daniel Blake’, a ‘Poems in the Pub’ evening, a Cantrell Primary and Nursery School carnival, the Marvellous Mouse Circus, a performance of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ by Bulwell Youth Theatre and a Songs of Praise concert dedicated to Bulwell-born Booker Prize-winning author Stanley Middleton.

A talk will be given on ‘Bulwell Then and Now’ and various workshops, including a chance to strum a ukulele, are other attractions. Artwork by talented local artists and groups will be displayed in Bulwell town centre shop windows.

Copies of the festival programme are available from the Bulwell Riverside Library on Lower Main Street.