Bulwell thief jailed for spree at Victoria Centre

A Bulwell thief has been jailed after he stole hundreds of pounds of stereo equipment and designer clothes from the Victoria shopping centre, in Nottingham.

Gary Morton, 43, of Merchant Street, admitted taking speakers worth £250, from John Lewis, on August 7, six Lacoste polo tops, worth £474, from House of Fraser, on August 9, and seven more from the same store, two days later.

The thefts put him in breach of a community order, imposed on March 23, for eight shoplifting offences, and two counts of going equipped.

On August 22, Nottingham magistrates gave him a total of 16 weeks in prison because of his “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the community order” and because his record of offending was “significant.” He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.