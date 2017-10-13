By-election joy for Ashfield Independents

An Ashfield councillor is all smiles after winning a council seat – just five months after losing one.

Councillor John Wilmott lost his seat on Nottinghamshire County Council in May when, standing for Hucknall First Community Forum, he was defeated by Conservative Ben Bradley, who went on to win the Mansfield parliamentary seat just a month later.

But Coun Wilmott has now won a place on Ashfield District Council, representing Ashfield Independents Putting Hucknall First, after winning yesterday’s Hucknall north by-election – called after Mr Bradley stood down from the district authority to concentrate on his parliamentary and county roles.

Coun Wilmott polled 51 per cent of the 2,602 votes cast in a 33 per cent turnout.

He said: “I am delighted to be back on the council with my new Party.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and promise to work tirelessly for everybody in the Hucknall North ward – just as I have always done.

“Regardless of who my neighbours voted for, they have my assurance I will work all-year-round for everyone. I will be a councillor who keeps in touch all year round.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Independents leader, said, “We have finished the year just as we started it – winning elections as more and more people put their trust in us.

“In Coun Wilmott, the people of Hucknall have a great champion.

“During this election, we have gained dozens of new members and activists. We have laid the foundations to give the whole of Hucknall an independent voice.

“This is a resounding rejection of the national politics of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, which should play no part in the politics of this district.”

The results

Sheila Clarke, Conservative, 532 votes, 20 per cent;

Stephen Crosby, UKIP, 66 votes, 3 per cent;

James Harvey, Liberal Democrats, 46 votes, 2 per cent;

John Wilmott, Ashfield Independents putting Hucknall First, 1,329 votes, 51 per cent.

The Labour-controlled authority is now made up of 22 Labour members, seven Ashfield Independents, three Conservatives, two Selston Parish Inpendents and one Selston Independent, in Coun Sam Wilson.