Camping trips for £10 for Hucknall families

Enjoy camping, paddle sports, laser tag and team games on a family camping weekend at Holme Pierrepont on June 17 and 18.

Organised by Nottinghamshire’s YMCA,

trip like this which includes evening meal and breakfast would normally cost £75 per person.

But subsidises from the YMCA and the Big Lottery Fund have reduced the cost. People living in Hucknall , Chetwynd, Arnold, Aspley and Sutton in Ashfield can join the trip for just £10 per family thanks to Big Lottery Fund. Residents of other parts of Nottinghamshire can attend the trip for £40 per family thanks to the YMCA. To book, email : adventure@nottsymca.org