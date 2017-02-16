Carpet crooks caught redhanded in Kirkby

A Nottingham man told a court “he was just helping a friend out who was doing a good turn for his missus” after he was caught stealing carpet underlay from a Kirkby warehouse in the middle of the night.

Brett Feeney and Jake Slack were arrested with pallets and underlay taken from a skip belonging to United Carpets, on Lowmoor Road, on January 17.

Cocaine was also discovered in Slack’s car, Ruth Snodin, prosecuting, said.

Feeney, 28, of Chestnut Grove, Arnold, admitted theft, and Slack, 31, of Gedling Road, Arnold, admitted theft and possession of the drug when they appeared, unrepresented, at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Feeney told the court: “My missuss’s mother needed some underlay for the carpet on the stairs. I was skint.”

Slack said: “I was just helping a friend out who was doing a good turn for his missus.”

District judge Andrew Meachin told them: “This was more stupidity than anything else.”

He fined Feeney, who is unemployed but not claiming benefits, £80, and Slack, who has been on sick leave since November last year, £200.

Feeney must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, while Slack must pay £30 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.