CCTV IMAGE: Police want to trace this offender in connection thefts from Hucknall vehicles

Officers investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in the Hucknall area have released this image of one the offenders.

The latest thefts happened on Hucknall’s Kenbrook Road estate at around 3am on Monday.

Vehicles targeted were parked on Olympia Way, Senator Close, Lucilla Close, Ryknield Road, Edmund Grove and Tiberius Gardens.

Items stolen from the insecure vehicles included a camera, laptop, iPads, sunglasses and cash.

Officers believe the offenders have been travelling in a silver vehicle and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sergeant Simon Scales, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve had a good response to our appeal so far from the public but we need people to report any suspicious people to us, dressed like the offender in our picture, by calling 101.

“The offenders are not using devices to access vehicles they have simply been walking along roads in the middle of the night and trying every car door, stealing anything they can.”

He added: “It’s important residents make sure their vehicles are not an easy target for criminals. They should ensure their vehicles are locked and they don’t leave any valuables on display.

“Where possible ensure that your vehicle is parked on your driveway or in your garage if you have one. Alternatively, ensure your vehicle is parked in a well-lit area.

“Having an alarm and immobiliser fitted to your vehicle is also an effective way of deterring criminals.”

Anyone with information about the thefts, or who has any video footage which could help with the police investigation, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 106 of 18 September 2017.

For more advice on how to protect your vehicle visit our website at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/vehicle