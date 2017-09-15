Celebrity chefs toast five years of Clumber festival of food and drink

Two of Britain’s favourite chefs, Phil Vickery and Rosemary Shrager, will be helping to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Festival of Food and Drink, held at Clumber Park on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September.

They will be joined by finalists from the last series of the BBC’s Great British Bake Off so here’s hoping for a fantastic birthday cake!

Phil will appear on Saturday alongside GBBO favourite Jane Beedle, while on Sunday, Rosemary is joined by Andrew Smyth.

They will all be offering live demonstration in the Festival’s Cookery Theatre, sponsored by Welbeck Farm Shop, which is free to attend.

Clumber Park’s Festival of Food and Drink is the biggest event of its kind in the region, bringing together delicious food and drink producers, with over 150 exhibitors all under one roof in the Food and Drink Marquee.

Alongside these tasty treats, the festival vibe continues with live music throughout from stars from the X-Factor as well as local musicians, as you enjoy the many Street Food traders and Pop-Up Cafes.

Ticket prices start from £7 in advance with free entry into Clumber Park included, offering a fantastic saving.

For more info, visit ww.festivaloffoodanddrink.co.uk

