Children urged to get writing their Christmas letters for Santa

With Christmas fast approaching, Santa will be making a list and checking it twice, and the Royal Mail is keen youngsters do not miss out.

The Royal Mail - Santa’s special helpers - want youngsters to be sure they are on Santa’s list and to do so they will need to be sure their letter arrives at the North Pole in time.

That means getting your letter in the post by December 8 - which is just over three weeks away.

The Royal Mail takes care of letters addressed to Santa and they have been doing so for more than 50 years.

Reindeerland, at the North Pole, is the destination for your children’s letters.

Alex McConnell is Royal Mail Chief Elf, and is in charge of making sure these important get to the right place.

He said: “Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas,

“We are proud that for over 50 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for and helping Santa reply to these special letters.

“Remember to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you.”

To ensure Santa receives letters on time, please make sure you write to him using the correct address below on a stamped envelope.

Santa/Father Christmas,

Santa’s Grotto,

Reindeerland,

XM4 5HQ.