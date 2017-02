Here is your weather forecast for today (Sunday, February 12).

Cold, overcast and wet with spells of rain and sleet, most persistent and heavy during the morning then perhaps becoming drier later in the afternoon.

Snowfall likely all day over the Peak District and perhaps a little over the Wolds.

Maximum Temperature 5C.

Remaining cold and windy with rain and snow continuing to ease, becoming mostly dry during the course of the night.

Hill fog persisting over the Pennines.

Minimum Temperature 1C.