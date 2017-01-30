COLUMN: Brexit starts now, by Mark Spencer MP

Last year the British people voted to leave the European Union.

People voted for change and for an opportunity to shape the country’s future. And, last week the Prime Minister set out her plan to deliver exactly that.

Of course, people around the country and within in our community in Nottinghamshire backed different sides in the referendum. However, the vote took place and the result was clear – and now the Government needs to deliver our country’s decision. That’s why it’s important that the Prime Minister has set out the plan for a stronger, fairer, global Britain as we leave the EU. I will be a strong local voice to ensure the plan works for Sherwood, because delivering a better future for people in Sherwood is at the heart of what the Conservatives have been working for over the past seven years with more jobs, more investment and a growing economy. We want to build on this success and that means getting the right outcome abroad to ensure that we get a better deal for ordinary, working people.

The Prime Minister has been clear we will remain a good friend and neighbour to Europe – and that means pursuing a bold and ambitious Free Trade Agreement with the European Union - but we also want to be able to strike trade deals with other countries. This offers fantastic opportunities for our towns and villages across the constituency to open up to new Markets and new partners abroad. As your MP I will work hard to get the right deal so that our businesses can continue to prosper, and local people can benefit.

As part of leaving, we also need to get control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe, to ensure that Britain is fair to everyone who lives and works in this country. This was a clear message from the public before and during the referendum campaign. But other parties, like Labour, have said that getting control of immigration and our laws isn’t a priority. More than that, they don’t even seem to believe Britain can thrive outside the European Union. They are simply out of touch and unfit to govern. Only the Conservatives will take this opportunity to make the country stronger and fairer, with the right deal abroad and a better deal for ordinary, working people here at home.