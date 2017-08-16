COLUMN: Let's look out for those who don't get the A level grades they want

GCSE and A level results are out soon and for many youngsters there'll be the usual photos of them leaping holding certificates and celebrating but equally for many their worlds will be shattered.

They'll feel that they're failures who've let their family down despite doing their best and to rub it in will see friends celebrating while their futures are uncertain.

Now, I passed 11 O levels with six grade As plus three A levels yet I was stumped recently looking at a mock English exam for 12-year-olds.

The sheer technical nature of the school curriculum now puts huge pressures on kids and I can imagine many, especially in exams, literally going to pieces.

Remember, a child nowadays who's suffering from bullying or struggling with school can't escape it.

They go home where they should be able to find space but inevitably find themselves on Facebook or Instagram and there it is again leering out at them, the comments about how they look, if they're not one of the 'popular' kids with the latest clothes, even the threats. Far worse than my childhood before the internet.

Parental splits, bereavement, so many unseen factors affect exam results.

I'm writing this because my brother took his own life, aged 15, the day before his GCSE year.

We'd lost our mum nine months before and he'd struggled with bullying and some subjects and had dreaded going back after the summer holiday.

The pressure on youngsters in all aspects of life now is heaped on more than ever, they often don't tell anyone how they're feeling and sometimes we have no inkling if they're really struggling so it's important to let them know that not passing exams doesn't mean they'll not get a good job or have let their family down.

From my own experience could I use this column to ask people to make sure this month that we of course congratulate but let's also look out for those who did their very best but don't get the grades equally as those who pass.