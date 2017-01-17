Community movie makers are putting Ashfield on the video map

Budding film makers are putting Ashfield on the online map with a series of videos promoting the area.

As part of the delivery of the Sutton Locality Plan, Ashfield District Council worked in partnership with First Art and Can-do Film to produce two community film projects.

IPad film making workshops were held in the Huthwaite and Stanton Hill areas with members from community groups getting involved to learn new film making skills.

This resulted in five community films being made focusing on the range of activities available in both Huthwaite and Stanton Hill.

The first of the five films – made by community groups from Stanton Hill including The Vine, Shine and Ashfield Activities Association – is online at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mamhj_5U1h0&feature=youtu.be