Consultation events over plans to end prescriptions for gluten free food and Paracetamol

Gluten-free foods, low priority medicines and over the counter remedies like Paracetamol could soon no longer be available in Nottinghamshire if new cost cutting measures are introduced.

NHS Mansfield and Ashfield and Newark and Sherwood CCGs are planning to stop NHS prescriptions of the items to save a total of £20 million.

Residents are being asked to give their view on the plans at a series of consultation events being held on Mon 9 January 9 from 5-7pm at the Larwood Suite, Ashfield Health & Wellbeing Centre, Portland St, Kirkby in Ashfield; On Thursday January 12 2017, 2-4pm Mansfield Library, Four Seasons Centre, West Gate, Mansfield; On Wednesday January 11, 10-12pm at Lifespring Centre, Sherwood Drive, New Ollerton.