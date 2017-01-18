Cops called to Hucknall mum found drunk in supermarkets toilets

A Hucknall mum who was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in supermarket toilets was commended by magistrates for being honest about her drink problem.

Officers were called to the Morrisons, on Sutton Road, Mansfield, at 1.30pm, on December 30, where Lyndsey Morgan was in the female toilets.

“She was clearly under the influence and swearing at officers who turned away members of the public due to her behaviour,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Morgan, 34, of Totnes Close, admitted the offence before magistrates in Mansfield, who heard she was convicted for a similar offence in 2015.

She told the court on Wednesday she had suffered from alcohol abuse which was triggered by anxiety and had been sober between May and November, last year.

She said she had been working with alcohol services, but “became complacent”. She had not drunk since New Year’s Day and was receiving treatment.

Magistrates commended her for her honesty. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.