Council delays decision on enforcing grave kerb rules

Councillors in Ashfield have deferred a decision on whether to enforce rules banning home-made cemetery kerb sets in district cemeteries.

Members of Ashfield District Council’s cabinet had been recommended to approve the move this week, but have now deferred the decision.

Councillor Cheryl Butler, council leader, said: “Councillor Amanda Brown presented a majority recommendation to enforce the current rules with an explanation why.

“There was also a minority recommendation to allow the kerb sets, but to enforce their removal if they were not kept up.

“It is a difficult decision to make – it is a very emotive subject and we thought it was only fair to take it away and look at it in more detail.”

Councillor Tim Brown, environment portfolio holder, said: “A review on the implications of kerb sets in Ashfield cemeteries was necessary to address concerns from visitors and staff alike in relation to maintenance issues.

“We recognise this is a highly emotive topic and will address it in a sensitive and considerate manner to enable us to maintain the district’s cemeteries more effectively for everyone.”

Councollor Jason Zadrozny, leader of the opposition Ashfield Independents group, said: “Instead of voting through their plans, knowing how controversial they are, they opted to defer the decision until after the local elections in May. This is a cynical attempt to push back this poor decision until after the elections to try to hide from the public this awful plan.

“Residents now face an agonising wait to see if their families graves will be altered or not.”