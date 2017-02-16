Court for man who shouted abuse at disabled man in Sutton

A man who shouted abuse at a disabled man was arrested in Sutton, a court heard.

Scott Wilcox began shouting and swearing at police when they were called to a “heated altercation” outside a house on Dalestorth Street, at midday, on December 29.

He told officers: “If I wanted to I would drag all three of you around - but it’s not worth the assault charge.”

“He squared up to a member of the public and threatened to knock him out,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Wilcox claimed he didn’t know the occupant of the house was disabled.

She said Wilcox had been assisted by the police after he was stabbed, 12 months earlier, and was ashamed of his behaviour, but suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.

Scott Wilcox, 26, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, admitted using abusive and threatening words when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “Calling anyone such names is appalling.”

He gave Wilcox a 12 month community order, with ten days of rehabilitation activity, and imposed a 12 week curfew, from 7pm to 7am.

He was also ordered to pay £75 compensation to the victim and £85 court costs.