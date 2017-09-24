Search

Crackdown on speeding Notts motorists

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, September 25:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A612 Main Road, Upton;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com