Crackdown on speeding Notts motorists

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, September 25:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
