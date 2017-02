Police are trying to trace a man wanted for conspiracy to commit burglaries across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire

Officers want to speak to Shane Deakin, 28, of Hemlock Gardens, Nottingham, about the burglaries which occurred between September 26 2016 and November 9 2016.

Members of the public are being advised not to approach Deakin.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.