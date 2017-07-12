Teenagers charged with Bulwell burglary after police pursuit

Two boys have been charged with a burglary in Bulwell and aggravated taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent following a police pursuit in Nottingham.

The two – a 14-year-old boy from Bulwell and a 15-year-old from Alfreton – were among four people arrested at Ruddington Grange Golf Club, Ruddington, near Nottingham, on Monday, July 3, at about 12.15pm.

The arrests came after a car was followed a short distance from the A52 Nottingham Knight roundabout.

A vehicle was also recovered, which was taken following a burglary in Stock Well, Bulwell, just before 5.30am the same day.

The other two people arrested – an 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy – have been released pending further investigation.