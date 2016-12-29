Curfew for Hucknall cannabis man

A Hucknall man who failed to attend meetings imposed by the courts for growing cannabis has been given a curfew.

Gavin Hallam, 37, of Rockwood Crescent, failed to comply with the terms of a community order made at Nottingham Magistrates Court on August 23.

He admitted breaching the order on December 5 and 12, after his conviction for growing cannabis at his home address on May 19.

He was given a 12 week curfew, from 8pm to 4am, which will be electronically monitored, magistrates decided on December 22.