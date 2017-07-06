Did you see young boy walking on his own?

Police are trying to trace a young boy who was reported to have been seen walking down the pavement on his own.

The boy, aged two to four-years-old, was last seen in Annesley Road, near the Wighay Road roundabout, walking toward Hucknall town centre at 8.35am today (Thursday, July 6).

Police officers went out to the scene and searched the local area, but could not find him and are now making an appeal to trace him, or his parents, to make sure he is safe.

No one matching his description has been reported missing.

He is described as white, with brown hair, and was wearing a navy blue cardigan and navy blue trousers.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or if the parents or guardians are aware of the situation and know he is safe to come forward. They are not necessarily in any trouble, we just need to make sure he is okay.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 175 of July 6.