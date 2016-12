A Dinnington man denies trying to ram police cars during a high speed chase, a court heard.

Gary Gillen, 27, of Central Avenue, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The offences were alleged to have happened on Ollerton Road, in Worksop, on October 2.

The case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court on January 19, and Mr Gillen was granted unconditional bail until then.