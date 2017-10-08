Disruption to train services while work is carried out

East Midlands Trains is warning people about disruption to services while work is carried out.

On Sunday, October 29 there will be no direct trains to and from London St Pancras International and the north.

This is so work can be carried out to upgrade the track and signalling equipment.

More details can be found below:

Sunday October 29

- If you are travelling southbound:

Trains from Sheffield / Derby and Nottingham will terminate at Leicester; there will be then be an express rail replacement bus between Leicester and Bedford where you can then connect with a train from Bedford to Luton / Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras International. There will also be rail replacement buses if you are travelling to Market Harborough, Kettering and Wellingborough. If you are travelling from Corby there will be a rail replacement bus between Corby and Kettering where you can connect with a bus to Bedford.

- If you are travelling northbound:

Trains from London St Pancras International will terminate at Bedford, an express rail replacement bus will run between Bedford and Leicester where you can then connect with trains to Nottingham / Derby / Sheffield. There will also be rail replacement buses at Bedford if you are travelling to Wellingborough, Kettering and Market Harborough. If you are travelling to Corby, there will be a rail replacement bus between Bedford and Kettering where you can change for a bus to Corby.

Rail Replacement pick up points:

Leicester – Rail replacement buses will depart from the station car park.

Bedford – Rail replacement buses will depart from the front of the station.

You are also able to use your East Midlands Trains ticket between London St Pancras and Bedford on Thameslink services.

