District council out against private policing for Selston

Ashfield District Council leaders have come out against proposals for a referendum on private policing in Selston.

This week four Selston councillors who proposed the controversial referendum resigned after a huge public row over the issue.

A statement issued by Ashfield District Council leader, Councillor Cheryl Butler said: “In response to local press coverage of stories, regarding the use of private companies delivering security services in any part of Ashfield District, the Leadership at Ashfield District Council do not endorse any use of private firms replacing services currently provided by the Police (PC’s or PCSO’s) or the authority (Community Protection Officers) in Ashfield District.

“The services currently offered, although under enormous pressure from Central Government cuts, already offer great value and better protection for the residents of Ashfield.

“It is a waste of public money to add additional costs to residents already under the pressures of austerity in the form of a local ‘referendum’ and extra council tax precepts to pay for any private service.

“We would not support a potential service from a private service which could be more concerned with gaining profit for its shareholders rather than service to the community.

“We also have concerns over the very limited, if non-existent, level of power that any private service would have; and that ultimately they will request assistance from the Authority or Police in an emergency situation.”